4,952 Bekenu and Niah longhouse families receive food aid

Rosey (third right) symbolically presents aid to Kapitan Pui Kuan Phen, while Lukanisman symbolically presents aid to longhouse chief Julia Gamang.

MIRI: A total of 4,952 longhouse doors in Bekenu and Niah received daily food essentials from the Sibuti and Bekenu service centres on Monday to help ease their burden during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus and Sibuti member of parliament Lukanisman Awang Sauni handed over the items.

Rosey, who is Bekenu assemblywoman, said the aid is for 107 villages in Bekenu and Niah.

On the level of compliance during the MCO in Bekenu, Rosey said the locals understood what could and could not be done during this time.

“We will convey information from the government using WhatsApp to all the village heads and community leaders for them to pass on to the residents and I believe the information they receive is clear because I can see their awareness during this MCO.

“The district council here has also issued notices around markets on social distancing and asked everyone to always keep clean,” she said.

Lukanisman said the food aid worth over RM200,000 is a joint effort to help every longhouse family.

“The Sarawak government has announced assistance and I hope this aid will reach the people soon, especially the B40 people.

“Apart from the food donations, the monthly aid announced by the state government is indeed a significant contribution for the next six months.

“We will make sure that no one is left out.

“At the federal level, Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) has announced the Prihatin package assistance and the notice of the distribution process application has also been issued,” he added.