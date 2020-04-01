Citizens come together to make PPE for frontliners

SIBU: With the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, more volunteers are coming out to help produce more personal protective equipment (PPE) to meet the shortage at hospitals and clinics for the front liners.

Sarawak Covid-19 3D Printers Union just came together last week to make 3D-printed face shields, producing about 1,500 pieces to be distributed throughout the state free of charge.

Alex Tong, 34, a chartered accountant was the one who formed this union when he brought all like-minded people from the industry and hobbyists together to achieve a common goal.

“I put together this team on Mar 23. I have friends and classmates working at the hospital and they told me that they are having shortage of PPE.

“So, I did some research. Apparently, this is the problem faced not just in Malaysia, but throughout the world. So, I thought there must be something we can do here in Sarawak to meet these shortages,” he told The Borneo Post when met yesterday.

He said one of the most important PPE that is needed is the face shield.

So, he researched online and found out that many people were using 3D-printing technology to make face shields; each with different design.

He then went to look for

people who would want to be involved in this project through Facebook.

“I found out that there is a group using this technology to make face shields in West Malaysia, but we are not affiliated to them. I went in and started to ask anyone from Sarawak who wants to come together and help,” he said.

From there, people started to come forward, and currently the union has 28 members from Sibu, Bintulu, Miri and Kuching.

“Some are those in the industry, some are entrepreneurs, some are students and we even have teachers. We have two teachers in Bintulu to help us,” he said.

The union also received help from Pustaka Miri, Curtin University in Miri and University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS).

One of the members involved in the 3D printing industry is Ferdinand Wong, 35. He is the owner of Faith 3D Tech Sdn Bhd situated at Aman Road.

According to Wong, the material they used to make the frame of the face shield is filament made of Polylactic Acid (PLA) and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Sytrene (ABS).

“Using PLA, the frame is more elastic, and you can adjust according to the size of your head,” he said.

Then, they attached transparent sheets to the frame to make a complete face shield. The transparent sheets, he said, are sponsored by some bookstores.

Wong, who has been involved in the business for about three years, contributed everything he has right now to meet the shortage of supplies.

“I believe that we (Faith 3D) have the most materials in Sarawak. We have more than 100kg of filaments and we supplied a lot to those doing this as well. We gave them for free to support the front liners.

“Everything that I am using right now is actually materials for my business; I sell the printer, I sell the filaments, and I also do 3D-printing to support local businesses. Now, I am doing everything for free,” he said.

He said one kg of filament can make about 100 pieces of face shields, and he has 10 machines (big and small) operating now, enabling him to make about 120 pieces of face shields in a day.

The smaller machine can only make one piece at a time while the bigger one three pieces at a time.

He said some of the machines were meant to be sold, but he decided to unpack and use them to enable him to meet the needs of the front liners.

“If needed, we have another 10 machines on standby. Right now, we are doing face shields, we are looking into making goggles as well and other PPE we can supply for the front liners,” he said.

He started doing the goggle yesterday and it would take about three hours to make one goggle.