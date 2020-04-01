Cleaning companies urge public not to litter with used face masks, rubber gloves

KUCHING: Cleaning service contractors here are urging the public to be more responsible and not to dispose of their used face masks and rubber gloves indiscriminately during the Movement Control Order period.

A contractor’s site supervisor Naing Lunggor, 32, said being in an essential service, they still have to work during the time restriction from 7pm to 7am and workers under his supervision are often faced with a dilemma when carrying out their job.

“They have to do their job but at the same time, they are faced with the risk of catching the Covid-19 virus from picking up after people who just indiscriminately discard face masks and rubber gloves,” he said.

He claimed that one of the areas where many of the discarded items are found are at a parking lot in front of a big supermarket in Mile 7.

“It seems that the people there, especially the customers of the supermarket when they enter their vehicle after a round of shopping, take off their face mask and rubber gloves, and just throw them out their window before driving off,” he said when contacted.

He urged the public to at least throw their used face masks and rubber gloves into proper waste bins, or bring them home first before discarding them properly.

He urged the local council to issue a strict warning to the public on indiscriminate disposal of their used personal protection equipment (PPE).

Another cleaning service site supervisor Jay, who is looking after the cleanliness of the shophouses near Desa Wira and MJC Batu Kawa, said he often sees the parking lots and even the roadsides littered with used face masks and rubber gloves.

Because of that, he said workers under his supervision are facing the risks of infections of the virus from the discarded face masks or rubber gloves.

“Could be people throwing them out of their cars. I urge them to please cooperate to ensure the cleanliness of Kuching. Do not throw your used PPE indiscriminately,” he said.

Jay said they can either discard them into nearby rubbish bins, or if there are no bins around they can bring them home first before discarding them off properly.

“We in this cleaning service company do not have dedicated waste disposal centres or landfills like Trienekens. We sweep up those litters and throw them into the public bins,” he added.