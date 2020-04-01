Cops take to the skies with drones to catch those defying MCO in Kuching

KUCHING: The Police Air Wing Unit (PGU) in Sarawak are deploying drones in several areas in the city to conduct surveillance and pinpoint those defying the Movement Control Order (MCO).

PGU Sarawak base commander ACP Alias Abdul Wahab in a statement said their operations at the moment were being conducted in the Kuching and Padawan area.

“The PGU drone unit together with our intelligence unit will be monitoring and taking photos from the sky. We will also inform the district police headquarters if there are cases of any individuals found violating the MCO,” said Alias.

Once informed, the district police, he said, will deploy their mobile police vehicle to assess the situation on the ground.

He also added that the operation report will be submitted to the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters and Bukit Aman.

“With the usage of drones, we believe that it is more efficient and effective,” said Alias.

He added that people living in Kuching were more aware of the MCO by choosing to stay indoors.

“This is a positive sign especially when we are fighting to break the Covid-19 chain of transmission,” he added.

So far, the drone operations have been conducted at Kampung Gersik, Kampung Boyan, the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly complex and Bangunan Baitulmal in Petra Jaya.

Other areas includes iCom Square, the Kuching Waterfront, Jalan Song, Friendship Park, Taman BDC and MJC Batu Kawa.

Today, the operation was carried out in the Satok area, Badruddin area, Sarawak General Hospital, Emart Matang, Metrocity Matang, Taman Matang Avenue, Taman Matang Jaya, Tamana Yen Yen and Taman Syn Syn.