Covid-19: Two more deaths, 142 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia

KUCHING: Two more deaths from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) have been recorded in the country today, bringing the total number of deaths of the pandemic to 45, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham also said there is a total of 142 new positive cases reported in the country as of today, bringing the nationwide cumulative tally to 2,908 cases.

“The 44th death involved a Malaysian woman aged 80 who had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart problem. She was a close contact of case 115.

“The 45th death was a Malaysian male aged 62 with history of diabetes and high blood pressure. He was a close contact of case 486,” he told the daily press conference to update on the Covid-19 situation in the country that was broadcast live on Facebook Wednesday.

Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 108 patients have recovered and discharged today, bringing the total number of patients recovered and discharged to 645 to-date.

A total of 102 patients are still being treated in intensive care unit, he added.

“Of these, 66 cases require respiratory support,” he said.