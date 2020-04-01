DAP branches submit to welfare dept list of families needing food aid

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching and Stampin DAP service centres have submitted to the Social Welfare Department a list of 611 families in need of essential food supply to be delivered to their homes during this Movement Control Order (MCO) period, informed DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

“These applicants are from Kuching, Stampin, Puncak Borneo and Petrajaya.

“They are those badly affected by the MCO, many of whom are are daily workers forced to lay off work because of the MCO,” he said in a statement Tuesday, adding that the 611 families consist of approximately 3,000 individuals.

It was the second list of names after the first list was submitted on Monday.

Chong assured that they are continuing with effort to help register the names, addresses and particulars of those in need of such service and shall forward daily batches of applicants to the Social Welfare Department.

“DAP members and volunteers could have delivered the essential food items to their homes but (can’t) because of the announcement by the Defence Minister prohibiting all NGOs from delivering food door to door.

“We hope the Social Welfare Department will expedite the delivery of essential food items to these applicants as we are entering into the third week of MCO, which to many of these applicants means that they have been out of job for two weeks and entering third week of unemployment. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to help put food on their table,” he stressed.