IHH Healthcare invests in S’pore-based telehealth start-up

KUALA LUMPUR: IHH Healthcare Bhd has co-led a minority investment in Singapore-based telehealth company Doctor Anywhere, as part of the latter’s US$27 million Series B round to expand its platform and enter new geographies in Southeast Asia.

In a statement, the leading international healthcare provider said the investment is in line with its strategy to partner with innovative companies that deploy cutting-edge healthcare technology.

It said the undertaking was aimed at enhancing patients’ experience, treatment and clinical outcomes across its network of 77 hospitals in 10 countries.

“IHH is transforming healthcare to make it as convenient as possible for our patients,” said chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, Dr Kelvin Loh.

He said IHH’s partnership with Doctor Anywhere would enable patients to utilise the latter’s end-to-end digital platform to schedule and receive virtual consultations with a doctor anytime, anywhere.

“Prescribed medications can also be delivered right to their home.

“The partnership is immediately synergistic in Singapore which is one of IHH’s home markets,” he said, adding that the partnership would enable IHH to expand its digital ecosystem and better support clients.

Doctor Anywhere currently serves more than one million users.

Beyond Singapore, its mobile app is also available in Thailand as well as in key Vietnamese cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Meanwhile, Doctor Anywhere founder and CEO Lim Wai Mun expressed confidence that his company and IHH with its strong global healthcare services network and deep pool of expertise would complement each other to make quality healthcare more accessible to patients in the region. — Bernama