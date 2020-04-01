Latest Miri quarantine centre for high-risk group without symptoms

MIRI: The setting up of the latest Covid-19 quarantine centre at the Teacher Education Institute (IPG) Miri is for those in the high-risk group without symptoms of the virus.

The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee said the quarantine centre, which is expected to be ready for use on Friday, is not meant for Covid-19 positive patients.

According to a statement from the committee, those in the high-risk group and without symptoms would be placed for 14 days of quarantine at the centre for close monitoring.

Those under quarantine who develop any symptoms would be immediately transferred to Miri Hospital for treatment.

For more information on Covid-19, contact the Miri Division Health Office operations room on 085-322085 on Mondays to Saturdays from 8am to 5pm.

Individuals who have Covid-19 symptoms should obtain the necessary health screening at any nearby health facility such as a health clinic or Miri Hospital.