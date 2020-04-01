MACC task force to probe claims food aid less than RM100

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has set up a special task force to investigate and monitor distribution of the RM100 food aid from the government over allegation that it has been misused.

Sabah MACC director Karunanithy Subbiah said the task force would monitor the distribution of goods to ease those most affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) amid the Covid-19 pandemic, for every constituency.

He said the agency was also working closely with the Sabah Government to ensure no abuse of power.

Karunanithy said this after seeing pictures showing the distribution of goods were being questioned by social media users claiming the sum of the goods did not reach RM100.

Many took it upon themselves to add up all the goods, claiming that they were only worth around RM60 or RM70.

The RM100 assistance is part of Sabah’s stimulus package announced recently.