Marudi folk advised to abide by MCO

MIRI: Residents of Marudi District and its vicinity are urged to abide by the movement control order (MCO) to help control the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil made the call when interviewed by RTM Miri on Monday, discouraging gathering at public places particularly at the mosque, church, temple and other religious venues.

“At this critical period, social distancing is the only way to stop the spread of the coronavirus. If possible, reduce your movement and go out only when necessary to purchase essential items,” said Penguang.

On March 29, State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas announced that a ban on inter-district travel has been imposed beginning March 30 until the end of the MCO, except for emergency cases and those permitted by their respective district offices.

For farmers and planters outside the city, though they are permitted to conduct their farming activities, he advised them to always practise safety and preventive measures.

“Practise good personal hygiene by frequently washing hands with soap and water, use hand sanitizer and face mask at all times, more importantly maintain distance from one another of about 1 metre,” he stressed.

Penguang also reminded community leaders to constantly contact the divisional disaster management committees through the divisional office, police or health department, should they encounter any problems in their respective villages.

“Residents, on the other hand, who live in the vicinity of division/district offices should not be too worried as there are various assistance such as the Sarawakku Sayang financial aid which was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, which will benefit all Malaysians from all backgrounds.”

He expressed gratitude to all front liners, including medical, police and army personnel and those who have been working hard during this period in fighting against the invisible enemy.

“I pray that everyone will stay strong and protected while carrying out their duty,” said Penguang.