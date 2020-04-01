MBKS mayor: Be considerate, dispose of used face masks and gloves in proper place

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng is urging the public not to throw away used masks and gloves irresponsibly.

Wee said the irresponsible act looks like it has already starting among the public from his observations when making his rounds in the city.

“Carparks are not the place to throw used masks or gloves, please dispose of them in the rubbish bins provided.

“It’s a simple act, do not be selfish, please throw them away in rubbish bins, that is the proper way,” he said when met after distributing boxes of face masks to the media fraternity through the Journalists Association of Kuching Division (KDJA) here this afternoon.

He reminded the public that there were still anti-littering laws in place, where one could be fined up to RM2,000.

“Before anyone complains, let me remind everyone to be responsible when you throw away your face masks and gloves. I do not understand why one will throw away used face masks and gloves before you reach home, you must wear it until you get into your car.

“You have a duty to protect your family and others, while others also have a duty to protect their family. Let’s cooperate together,” he said.

Wee also appealed to the public to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The state government, local authorities and councils are doing the best we can.

“The most important thing is that the people must comply. It will defeat the purpose of the MCO if we or a few of us do not comply,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wee distributed a total of 1,000 masks to the media fraternity in Kuching this afternoon.

The masks were sponsored by Dynamic Kuching team leader Eric Tay.

“Journalists play a vital role during this pandemic to disseminate accurate information to the general public, while also putting themselves at risk for work.

“We thank Dynamic Kuching Team for their kind thoughts towards our media friends here in Kuching,” he said.