MBKS mulls cancelling Ramadan bazaar

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is deliberating on whether to cancel its Ramadan bazaar in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said they would be sitting down for a meeting with organisers of the bazaar before coming to a decision.

“If the (Covid-19) situation is not getting any better, we might not proceed with the bazaar because public health is always a top priority of the council.

“We will cancel it if we have to,” Wee told reporters after launching a body temperature screening and hand sanitiser provision at Stutong Community Market here yesterday.

The screening, he added, was an initiative of MBKS to have the necessary precautions against the Covid-19 outbreak, especially during this movement control order (MCO) period.

He also noted there was still a large crowd at the Stutong Community Market shopping for groceries during the weekend despite the MCO.

“The public can shop for groceries at the Stutong Community Market on other days besides Saturday and Sunday to prevent overcrowding.

“That is why we have decided to check the temperature and sanitise the hands of all shoppers coming into the market. We must also ensure they practise social distancing,” Wee said.

He added they had set up only one entrance and one exit at the market to facilitate crowd control.

“We also would like to advise members of the public to only let one member of a household to do the shopping and to exit the market as soon as they are done shopping.”

Wee added that the same body temperature screening and provision of hand sanitisers would be implemented at Kenyalang and Petanak markets.