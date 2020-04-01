MCO: MAF denies assaulting member of the public

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has denied allegations that an individual was beaten and injured by members of the security force implementing the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang stressed that the allegation, which went viral on social media, was fake news and that those disseminating it could be charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

“The images which went viral were from an incident posted on the Facebook page of the Govt. Commerce College, Chittagong, Bangladesh dated July 17 2019.

“The public is asked to stop spreading it immediately because the message or information could spark concern among the people,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Affendi said the public could get the latest information on the MCO through the National Security Council (NSC) Telegram at https://t.me/MKNRasmi.

Earlier, several photographs and audio of a man being allegedly beaten up by military personnel for violating the MCO went viral on social media. – Bernama