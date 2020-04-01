MDES aims to collect protective equipment for Wisma Putra frontliners

KUALA LUMPUR: Wisma Putra has introduced an initiative called the Malaysia’s Diplomatic Equipment Stockpile (MDES), whereby everyone can contribute protective equipment for the use of diplomatic frontliners in the fight against Covid-19.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the new initiative was aimed at providing those in the ministry, especially those out in the field, with gloves, masks and disinfectants.

“During this Covid-19 crisis, I am very thankful to some parties… firstly, of course to the doctors, nurses, hospital staff, police and military personnel for working tirelessly day and night to save lives as well as to ensure our safety.

“Secondly, I am very grateful to all Wisma Putra staff, especially those in the Covid-19 Taskforce, ministry personnel at Putrajaya as well as those on duty at 106 Malaysian diplomatic missions worldwide … I know their task is very challenging, specifically in ensuring all Malaysians stranded overseas are given the best assistance,” he said on his Facebook page yesterday.

He said it was even more difficult for those on duty in countries which are worst hit by Covid-19 compared to Malaysia and, as such, he definitely did not want them to be infected as they go about their duties everywhere, including airports and government offices for negotiations.

“I believe one of the best preventive measures is to provide them with sufficient medical equipment… but I also do not want to burden the government or take medical equipment from Nadma (National Disaster Management Agency) as I understand that our frontliners in hospitals, as well as police and military personnel, need it most.

“That’s why we have MDES, which is a welfare initiative that gives a chance to everyone, including individuals, corporate firms, NGOs (non-governmental organisations), political parties and the government to contribute medical equipment for use by Wisma Putra Covid-19 frontliners… simply put, MDES is a voluntary medical equipment fund – anyone who wants, can contribute,” he said.

Hishammuddin said that any excess equipment collected by MDES would be handed over to Nadma to be distributed to those in need.

“I am thankful to the Chinese government for being the first to contribute 10,000 face masks to MDES. I hope many more will contribute,” he said. — Bernama