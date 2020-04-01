Military help sought to deliver food, essential items, says Dr Abdul Rahman

LIMBANG: Assistance from the armed forces will be sought to deliver food and essential items to residents in the hard-to-reach remote areas here such as Long Napir and Long Rayeh during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said armed forces’ assets like helicopters would be used to transport the essential items to the target groups.

He said based on information obtained from the Limbang Resident’s Office a total of 8,980 households in the Limbang Division had been identified for the delivery of food items in stages.

“For remote areas like Long Napir and Long Rayeh we will seek the help of the army or Bomba to deliver the food items,” he said when met yesterday by the media when delivering food donations to the target groups at Kampung Pahlawan.

Also present were walikota of Limbang District Council, Sufian Mohat, and his deputy Dahlan Dullah, Pemanca Abu Tinggal and Penghulu Latif Tujoh.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman, added that the Sarawak government had allocated RM16.4 million to provide basic food to the target groups throughout the state, out of which RM200,000 is allocated to each constituency.

He said the target groups will be identified by the divisional and district disaster management committees in collaboration with relevant government agencies, services centres of state elected representatives, and non-governmental organisations.