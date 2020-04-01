More Covid-19 positive cases among 26-30, 56-60 age groups — Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Statistics point to people from the age of 26 to 30 years and from 56 to 60 years as the most number among those found to be Covid-19 positive, according to Director-General of Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said those in the 26-30 age group could be Malaysian students or others who have returned from abroad and those in the 56-60 age group could be the heads of households who have to leave home often to buy essential goods.

“The young people may be students or others who have returned from abroad, or they may have been going out frequently during the movement control order (MCO) period to meet up.

“The second category could be the heads of households who go out often to buy essential items and so on. They may have been infected on these trips,” he told a press conference to provide the latest update on the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that from April 3, all Malaysians returning from abroad will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine, even if they test negative for Covid-19 during the screening.

“Those who test negative for Covid-19 will be housed in a special place. Those who test positive will be admitted to hospital.

“We have identified 334 quarantine centres throughout the country. If they are quarantined at home, the compliance (to the quarantine) is low, perhaps between 40 and 75 per cent only,” he said, adding that the strict quarantine process can contain the spread of Covid-19.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said earlier yesterday that Malaysians returning from abroad will be transported by bus from the airport to a quarantine centre, and will undergo screening by health ministry personnel. — Bernama