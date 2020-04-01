Nine foreigners, among 11 joggers fined RM1,000 for flouting MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven men, including nine foreigners, who were caught jogging along Jalan Mont Kiara and Jalan Desa Kiara here were fined RM1,000 each, in default four weeks in jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The foreigners comprised British Jamie Bubb Sacklyn, 28; Koreans Woo Yum Sik, 54, Lee Jong Young, 50, and Kwang Suk Lee, 51; Japaneses Koichi Itano, 60, Tanakatohishiko, 61, Mitsuhiru Takayanagi, 51, and Taichi Okubo, 36; and an Indian national, B Vikram, 48.

The other two are Malaysians S K Ramani, 56, and Au Yong Vooi Loon, 31.

Magistrate Mohammad Aizat Abdul Rahim meted out the maximum fine for the offence after they pleaded guilty to the charge, which was read out in English.

They were charged with the violating Rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 for moving around in an infected area in Mont Kiara at 7.15pm last March 29.

Deputy public prosecutor Hanis Anisha Jamilludin asked for an appropriate punishment in the form of a deterrent sentence to show the public that the court would not compromise with anyone who flout the order, especially during the current state of affairs in the country.

All the accused pleaded for a lenient sentence and apologised for their actions, saying that they did not know that it is an offence to jog during MCO. — Bernama