No choice other than to tough it out, say artistes on Covid-19, MCO

MIRI: Artistes and other players in the music industry are just as affected by the Covid-19 outbreak and the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), as everyone else.

Gabriel Fairuz Louis, who is a cultural officer at Istana Budaya in Kuala Lumpur, says the pandemic has resulted in the cancellation and postponement of many booked shows.

The indie singer, who also writes Iban songs, laments that he is forced to call off solo project temporarily due to these cancellations.

“I am expected to represent Malaysia in the vocal category of the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Hollywood this July.

“But as Covid-19 continues to spread and sparks growing concerns globally, some of my sponsors have left me hanging as they are unable to give any final say until the outbreak subsides.

“Even if things get better in Malaysia later on, would we still be allowed to travel to the US, which is currently the country with the most Covid-19 cases in the world?” said Gabriel when contacted recently.

According to him, the organisers in Hollywood have not released any official statement about WCOPA – whether it will be postponed, or proceed as planned.

“Another concern is that the organisers have not mentioned anything to us, although I have already paid the deposit for the competition using my own money.

“Everything depends on the current and future situations.

“Even my intensive training with the Malaysian team for the contest, which was supposed to start mid-March, has been postponed,” he added.

For Diana Ant Belikau, the Covid-19 outbreak meant no show at all – especially at the ‘rumah asap’ (barbecue joints) where she would usually perform during the weekends.

“It is the third week now (of MCO).

“Although I have a fixed income, it would be a lie to say that I was not worried.

“The income from singing has helped me pay the small bills, and also to save more.

“Thus, I understand the plight of those full-time singers, who totally lose their main source of income during this time,” said the artiste, who also lamented about having to postpone her wedding due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the MCO.

“I don’t want to say much about this because it’s not something that we want. The marriage is still on, only the ceremony is being postponed to a later date. It’s definitely not comfortable to host a wedding ceremony when everyone’s afraid to go out.

“So just let situation pass before we decide on the new date to celebrate it with our loved ones.”

Sharing similar sentiments, Ery Lang said the MCO period imposed a severe impact on all artists working full-time in the Dayak entertainment industry.

“Their incomes depend entirely on booked performances.

“Those with fixed incomes deriving from segments other than performing, they may be fine.

“Nevertheless, more industries and sectors would be adversely affected if it (MCO) continues to be extended,” said Ery, who is the vocalist of ‘Anugerah Carta Sapa Juara 2019’ winning band, Taju Remaong.

Still, he called upon all fellow Sarawakians – and Malaysians, in general – to comply fully with the MCO by staying at home, taking great care of their hygiene and practising social distancing.

In her comment, Diana regarded the MCO as ‘a brilliant action’ undertaken by the government to minimise the risks of contracting Covid-19.

“The impact of this situation has its good and bad points. The good things are you having more time to spend with your family at home, and also getting to do something that you’d probably not have time to do before with your parents, siblings and kids such as learning to cook or bake cakes.

“The bad things are like what I mentioned before – people with no fixed income like including farmers, small-time traders, part-timers and even singers like us,” she pointed out.

Nevertheless, Diana urged the people to have faith in the government, which had been doing its best in helping the people.

“I believe our Prime Minister will be able to provide our needs. In the just-announced economic stimulus package, all Malaysians are included – no one is left behind.

“We all know that this disease has come and attacked us without much warning, but we as wise ‘rakyat’ (Citizens) should be prepared for any circumstance happening now, or in the future.

“My advice is to save more and spend wisely. My encouragement to my fellow artistes – you can do small home business.

“One of the easiest ones is to sell food and do cash-on-delivery around your areas, and at the same time, you’re reaching out to those who really need help,” she added.