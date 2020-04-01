Operation to bar entry of Indonesian tabligh members

KOTA KINABALU: The Marine Operations Force (MOF) and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) are working together to tighten security along Sabah borders to prevent Indonesian tabligh members from entering the state.

MOF commander ACP Hj Mohamad Pajeri Ali said although none of the remaining Tabligh members currently in Indonesia had tried to enter the state through various sea routes, both security forces were working together to thwart unwanted intrusions.

“So far the situations along our water borders are under control but we are not taking any chances lightly.

“Both MOF and MMEA are working together in various sea patrols to ensure none of the Tabligh members will enter our state.

“The Malaysian National Security Council is in contact with the Indonesian government and they will inform us if any of the Tabligh members are attempting to enter Sabah.

“Both MOF and MMEA will then take the appropriate action,” he said after a joint meeting by the Marine Operation Force (MOF) and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) at the Kepayan police headquarters yesterday.

The meeting is strategic partnership to counter the Covid-19 pandemic, collaboration in operations and sea border security.

Pajeri said the collaboration was not only meant to prevent Tabligh members from entering the state but also to monitor and prevent any cross-border crimes from taking place.

Speaking further, Pajeri said about 450 officers and personnel from both agencies (350 from MOF and 100 from MMEA) with a total of 24 assets would be mobilised for the joint operation.

“The operation is also to ensure villagers from 52 islands around Sabah adhere to the Movement Control Order (MCO) as well as monitoring all 14 sea checkpoints in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, MMEA deputy director of enforcement Muhammad Suffian Eldine Abdullah said the agency would fully cooperate with MOF by providing additional assets and manpower.

“This operation is like any normal sea patrol operations we have conducted. The only difference is that now we have to abide by the one meter distance rule, only checking suspicious individuals and minimise social interaction to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” said Suffian.