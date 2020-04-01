Over 100 daily paid workers in Miri require food aid

MIRI: Over 100 daily paid workers living in rented rooms in the heart of Miri city and the outskirts are badly affected by the movement control order (MCO) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to volunteers here, many are workers at shopping mall, restaurant, and coffee shops renting rooms in shophouses along North Yu Seng Road and Gilbert Road.

To assist them with food aid, the volunteers have set up a canopy tent near De Central Inn at North Yu Seng Road, which is open from noon to 2pm.

“Those who wish to send the food can just drop the food there and go, while the affected daily paid workers living in rented rooms nearby can collect the food donated by concerned citizens,” said a volunteer, who wished to remain unnamed, yesterday.

“Any one can pick items up if they need food supplies throughout the quarantine period and only one person is allowed to pick up the items and also only one person can deliver the food for donation to adhere to the MCO.”

He said many of the affected daily paid workers are Sarawakians from other divisions, who are unable to leave Miri due to the MCO, while some are foreigners.

According to him, some 150 packs of food were picked up by those in need yesterday.

“Most of the affected individuals will come alone to get their food and go back to their rented room,” he added.

One of the affected daily paid workers, identified as Sary from Kalimantan, said she works at a restaurant, which has temporarily closed.

She said if she and her family members don’t work, there is no pay for their daily essentials.

Sary added things are worse for those with many family members.

Another food aid recipient, identified only as Joe from Bintulu, said he was an oddjobber.

Joe said he decided to collect the food after learning about the aid from the volunteers.