Over 30,000 dengue cases reported since Dec 29, 2019 — CPRC

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 34,238 dengue cases were reported from 29 Dec 2019 until March 28 this year, according to the Current Situation of Dengue, Chikungunya and Zika in Malaysia for the Year 2019 and 2020 Report.

The report released by the Ministry of Health’s National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) pointed out that the number indicated a decrease by 2.047 cases (5.6 per cent) compared with 36,285 cases last year during the same

period.

The report also stated only one dengue death was reported in the 13th week (22-28 March) with a cumulative figure of 49 deaths, compared with 59 deaths during the same period last year.

“A total of 1,287 dengue cases have been reported during the same period (13th week) which is a decrease of 31 per cent compared with the previous week,” said the report, shared by Health director-general, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on his Facebook yesterday. — Bernama