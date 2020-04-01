Pharmacies say new face mask ceiling price lower than cost price

MIRI: The government’s decision to lower the ceiling price of face masks to RM1.50starting today has not gone down well with pharmacies and other vendors of the item as they would be selling at a loss under the new price.

Sim Lee Ping, chief pharmacist at a pharmacy here said her pharmacy will stop selling 3-ply surgical masks. When contacted by The Borneo Post, Sim explained that she paid RM90 per box of 50 pieces of 3-ply surgical face mask from certified supplier.

“From the calculation, I’ve paid for RM1.80 per piece as cost. If I had to follow the government’s new ceiling price of RM1.50, I am selling at a loss.”

Sim suggests the government separate the ceiling price for the different grades of masks.

“Surgical face mask available in the market have bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) of 95 per cent, which is sufficient for ordinary citizens. The BFE grade of over 99 per cent would not be easily available as these are usually supplied to front liners, particularly medical personnel handling Covid-19 patients.

“The government should enlighten the public to differentiate the BFE grades and also the difference between surgical and general use face masks. When the public understand the quality they will agree with the price,” said Sim.

She stressed that it is almost impossible to get any surgical masks with BFE 99 per cent filtration at price lower than RM90 per box of 50 pieces.

She admitted that several customers had complained about her pharmacy and the shop had been checked three times by the authorities.

“I was selling at a price to ensure I did not make a loss neither did I profiteer from this. The officers who came to check my price, ended up buying face mask from me.”

Instead of selling at loss, Sim decided to just distribute free to front liners, which was what she has been doing since MCO started.

“Whenever I came to checkpoints, I will hand out face masks as I understand that there is shortage of face masks among the police and army who have higher risk of exposure to the disease ,” said Sim.

Chin, another pharmacy owner said that the orders for face mask had to be pre-paid and the cost are higher than the ceiling price (RM1.50).

“My stock will only arrive by second or third week and there is no point selling at a loss. For now, I may be holding the stock and observe the situation first.”

Both Sim and Chin suggested that the government provide subsidy for the masks if it were to lower the ceiling price to RM1.50.