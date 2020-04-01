PSB urges S’wak govt to call off Ramadan bazaars amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is urging the Sarawak government to call off Ramadan bazaars amid the ongoing Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Its secretariat in a statement today said if the state were to proceed holding the annual bazaars, it would only be inevitable that there would be mass gatherings at these bazaars.

“The danger of another outbreak is very high and this will put to naught the sacrifices that people have made to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO to date, in particular the frontliners such as health workers who have been exposed to the risk of infection while they pray for the rest of us to stay at home,” it said.

It said by April 14, Malaysians would have by then, endured the MCO for almost a month with the majority of citizens abiding by the Order by staying at home.

“There is every possibility that the MCO may need to be extended for another one week or two after April 14 and if that is the case, the people will grit their teeth and continue to stay at home because we know that that is the only way to break the chain of transmission of the virus.

“So far, the government has been strict on compliance with the MCO and we read of news reports where groups of three or four people have been arrested and sentenced to prison for breaching the MCO.”

The party said another Covid-19 outbreak will require a prolonged MCO for another few months and this will have a ripple effect on the economy especially the small businesses that are teetering on the brink of bankruptcies.

“The flow-on effect of collapsing businesses will be large scale unemployment due to the fact that small and medium enterprises comprise about 65 per cent of the Malaysian economy.”

It said Malaysia made a mistake by allowing the Tabligh religious gathering in Kuala Lumpur to be held which led to the largest cluster of Covid-19 infection in the country.

“The government must learn from that lesson and prevent any large gathering regardless of the reason.

“PSB strongly urges the state government to cancel all Ramadan bazaars for the sake of the people,” it reiterated.