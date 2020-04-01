Rosmah’s corruption trial to continue April 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption trial in connection with the supply and installation of solar energy at 369 rural schools in Sarawak at the High Court here will resume on April 15.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib said the court vacated the hearing dates that were earlier set from April 6 till April 14 following the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) by the government.

“The prosecution received an email today (March 31) notifying that the trial which was scheduled to resume from April 6 till April 14, has been vacated. The other trial dates that were earlier scheduled from April 15 to 16, April 20 to 23, and April 28 to 30, are retained,” he told Bernama via Whatsapp message yesterday.

The defence will continue to cross-examine the 12th prosecution witness, former Education Ministry (MOE) secretary-general Datuk Seri Alias Ahmad, when the trial commence before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

Rosmah, 68, is facing a charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving a bribe of RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin through her former aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor as gratification for helping the company to secure the RM1.25 billion Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project and Maintenance and Operation of Genset/Diesel for the 369 rural schools in Sarawak, through direct negotiation from the MOE.

She allegedly committed the offences at three places, namely Lygon Cafe at Sunway Putra Mall in Jalan Putra here; her house at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta here, and at the Seri Perdana Residence, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and Sept 7, 2017.

She was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC), and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification of RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The former prime minister’s wife was initially supposed to be tried with Rizal, who was charged with four counts of soliciting and receiving bribes on behalf of Rosmah over the project.

However, last Jan 8, the court acquitted Rizal of the charges after the prosecution withdrew all four charges against him.

Rosmah is also facing 12 charges for money laundering involving RM7,097,750 and five counts of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

The case has been fixed for trial in May this year. — Bernama