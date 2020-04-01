Sanitisation carried out at Kuching Divisional Mosque

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was among those who witnessed the sanitisation process at the Kuching Divisional Mosque (Masjid Bahagian Kuching) as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

The sanitisation works were carried out by 35 personnel spearheaded by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) together with the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and the Ministry of Health.

“This is all part of our effort to break the infection chain of Covid-19 throughout the state,” said Bomba Sarawak director Khiruddin Drahman in his briefing to Abang Johari.

Also present were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and former DBKU mayor Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai.

Yesterday, sanitisation works here were carried out at the Good News Fellowship Church in Green Heights, RHB Bank at Jalan Kulas, Wisma Satok, BSN Jalan Satok and the DBKU counter in Satok.

In Sarikei, sanitisation works were carried out at the Youth and Sports Indoor complex and the Sarikei district office.

In Sibu, works were carried out at the Sibu Central Market covering a total area of 12,500 square metres.