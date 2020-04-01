Telcos must ensure free internet package to consumers is of high quality — CFM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) hopes that telecommunication service providers, will ensure that the quality of the free internet package service provided to consumers, is at the highest level.

CFM chairman Mohana Mohariff said this is important so that consumers could stay connected and get the latest information much faster.

“CFM lauds the governmentâ€™s collaboration with telecommunications companies to offer free internet special packages to all postpaid and prepaid users beginning tomorrow April 1, 2020 (today) until the end of the Movement Control Order (CPP).

“CFM advises all users to stay updated on the details of the special offer from their service provider’s official website and social media channels,” she said in a statement here yesterday.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, had on March 27, through the Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) announced on the RM600 million special package, involving free internet data usage to all telecommunication subscribers.

Mohana said prior to the announcement there were several special packages that the service providers offered to their subscribers, such as providing additional data, free calls to health services including free viewing offers for selected television shows.

â€œThe initiatives of these service providers are to help consumers stay home throughout the MCO in an effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country,â€ she said.

Meanwhile she said, CFM recommends consumers to do self-troubleshooting should they face network congestion problems as a result of too many consumers using the network in the same area.

On tips to address network congestion issues, CFM advised consumers to switch the mobile data to support the 3G or 2G networks as an alternative, when the 4G or LTE is congested.

“Limit phone calls for emergency cases only and try to send text messages instead of making phone calls,” she said.

For more information and useful tips on communications and multimedia services go to the CFM portal at www.cfm.my or www.consumerinfo.my. – Bernama