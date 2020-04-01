Too afraid to fly, Russian family seeks refuge from Covid-19 in orchard in Lawas

MIRI: A Russian family from Sochi has been holed up in a village in Lawas for almost two weeks and are afraid to fly back to their country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The couple and their four-year-old daughter, whose visas are expiring on April 16, had arrived after the nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced on March 18.

Ivan Kudriashov, 41, told The Borneo Post via WhatsApp that they had been in Borneo since November last year and had arrived in Kuching via Labuan before making their way to Lawas.

“Just after we crossed the border from Brunei, the country imposed the MCO and we have been stuck here since,” he said, pointing out that they had initially planned on going on to Kota Kinabalu but called it off due to the spread of Covid-19.

Asked why he did not fly back to his country as there are still flights to Kuala Lumpur from Sarawak, Ivan said they felt that it was now unsafe to fly, adding that if the MCO is lifted on April 14, they intended to extend their visa.

“Staying here is safer,” Kudriashov said.

The family is now staying at an orchard in Kampung Pengalih belonging to the manager at Penawan Waterfall Eco Park homestay, who only wanted to be known as Joseph.

Joseph told The Borneo Post that he saw the family outside the entrance of the homestay on March 19.

“We were closed that day following the MCO on March 18. However, after seeing the two with their young daughter, I felt compelled to help and offered them drinks. I also let them take a shower as well before they left the homestay as we were closed,” he said.

He said they had been staying at a local church before going to the homestay and they have been staying at his durian orchard since then.

“It was their request to stay there because they too are afraid of Covid-19. So, they wanted to isolate themselves there since the family loves nature,” he said, adding that he allowed them to stay at the orchard for free.

Joseph said the family only ate fruits and drank plain water to survive.

“We offered them food such as rice but they refused. They only want fruits and plain water, which is why they want to live in my orchard,” he said, adding that there are many fruits in his orchard.

“They are in good health as there are personnel from the Health Department who came to check on them,” Joseph said.