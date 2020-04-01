Two brothers among three jailed for violating MCO

LAHAD DATU: The Magistrate’s court here yesterday jailed two siblings for two months and fined RM1,000, in default, one month in jail for violating the Movement Control Order.

Magistrate Ryan Sagiran Rayner Jr imposed the sentence of the brothers aged 51 and 48 for operating their hardware business at their premises at Dam Industrial Centre, Jalan Dam on March 28 during the MCO.

The duo pleaded guilty as charged under Regulation 7(1) of the Prevention And Control of Infectious Disease (Measure within the infected local areas) Regulations 2020 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The accused were detained on March 28 after police found their premises was operating although their business was not categorized as essential services under the MCO.

Meanwhile, local Awang Mohd Nor Hafiz Awang Mohd Nor Ishak, 23, was jailed for two months by the same court for violating the MCO.

The accused, who pleaded guilty to committing the offence on March 28 before Ryan, was detained by police at about 11.30pm at Jalan Pantai for being in a place listed as an infected area without any purpose under Rule 3(1) and charged under Regulation 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease (Measure within the infected local areas) Regulations 2020.

Deputy public prosecutor, Risal Bin Abd Fikkah prosecuted.