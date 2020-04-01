Two more quarantine centres in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has recorded five new positive coronavirus (Covid-19) cases yesterday, bringing the total to 206 in the state.

State Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said three of the new cases were detected in Tawau while Lahad Datu and Sandakan recorded one case each.

Twelve Sabahans have recovered from the virus, with seven of them from Lahad Datu, three from Sandakan and two from Kinabatangan.

With a total of 63 cases, Tawau is still the district with the highest number of cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Sabah is still with the fourth highest number of cases in the country, behind Selangor (704), Kuala Lumpur (430) and Johor (349).

“Two more quarantine centres have been opened in Sabah, namely Kokili Inn Hotel, Sipitang and Oyo Hotel Lucky Eleven, Kota Kinabalu, thus bringing the total number of quarantine centres to 25,” said Dr Rundi in a statement yesterday.

She added that a total of 613 beds have been provided for Covid-19 patients in six hospitals in Sabah. Forty-five per cent of those beds are in use whereby two of the patients are currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).

She further revealed that 395 premises in Sandakan were inspected during a Movement Control Order operation conducted by State Health Department’s Inspectorate and Legal Unit, and six of them had been ordered to close.

Rundi had brushed off a recent article published by a local daily that a tabligh member was allegedly turned away twice at two government medical centres.

“The results of the investigations at the participating health facilities confirmed that the patient had undergone two examinations on March 12. Sampling was performed the second time he received treatment,” she said.

Meanwhile in a separate statement dated March 30, Rundi said that roughly 65.5 per cent of the citizens in Gaya Island have been tested and 1,600 samples have been obtained.

She expressed her gratitude towards the Kota Kinabalu Health Office, the National Security Council, the Royal Malaysian Police, the National Armed Forces and the People’s Volunteer Corps for the assistance in the control activity, which took place on the island from March 28 to 30.