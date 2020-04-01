Umno Sabah’s food aid for everyone in need – Bung Moktar

SANDAKAN: Umno Sabah’s food aid is for all in need notwithstanding their political understanding, said its state liaison chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

The Kinabatangan Member of Parliament said all Umno Sabah volunteers involved in the food distribution are well aware that they are to give the aid to all who need it.

“I have instructed them to ensure that all in need get the food aid … it does not matter which political party they support. We want to ensure that the needy get help during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period,” he said.

Bung Moktar claimed to have received complaints from the public that there are cases where some leaders and the people they entrusted the job to, only gave the food aid to members of certain parties.

While declining to name the party(s) mentioned, he said that the matter had made its rounds on social media, adding that it was unfair to the rakyat.

Umno Sabah will ensure that Sabahans who need food aid will get it and we have distributed 12,500 packets of the aid throughout the state so far, he said.

Bung Moktar added that the frontliners are also not forgotten and in his capacity as the Kinabatangan Member of Parliament, he has made arrangements to donate 2,500 packets of food aid to them.

He said that 2,000 packets of the food aid were from the Kinabatangan parliament office and the remaining 500 packets from Umno Sabah.

“I know this is not much as there are many who need the assistance but InsyaAllah, Umno Sabah and I as an MP are very concerned with what the rakyat, especially those who have lost their source of income are going through.

“I will make sure and make the effort to see that those who need food aid, especially those in Kinabatangan will get it,” he stressed.

Bung Moktar also reminded the rakyat to abide with instructions from the authorities and law enforcers during the duration of the MCO.

“We need to learn a lesson from the countries which are badly affected by the Covid-19 virus and the countries that have managed to stem the flow of the disease. The best way to beat this virus and stop it from spreading is for us to stay home,” he stressed.