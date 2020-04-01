Welfare Department to distribute essential food aid

KAPIT: The Welfare Department will distribute essential food aid from the Sarawak government to the poor, especially in rural areas, affected by the movement control order (MCO) to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat said each constituency is allocated between RM150,000 and RM200,000 for the aid.

“MCO has restricted the people’s movements and some face hardship because they are required to stay at home. The state government is in the process to assist those poor needy affected by the restricted movement, especially rural folk,” he said during the Kapit Division Disaster Management Committee meeting on Monday.

“The state government through Sarawak Welfare Department will provide basic essential food aid. As for elected representatives, we’ll work closely with the District Office through the JKKK (village security and development committee) to make sure no duplication and every family has a share.”

Jamit also praised front liners for their efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 here.

“First phase of MCO has come to an end. I hope all the front liners keep up your good work, continue to stay vigilant to continue the good work. People are grateful for what you have done to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

He also reminded Kapit folk to abide by the MCO regulations.

“While the front liners are working very hard to prevent the spread of the virus, as civilians, my advice is play your role by strictly adhering to the directive and not to move around — just stay at home.”

The meeting also decided not to reopen the four markets here during the MCO after

considering the various aspects in terms of crowd control and hygiene.