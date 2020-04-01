World Bank lowers Malaysia 2020 GDP to -0.1 pct

KUCHING: The World Bank has lowered its gross domestic product (GDP) target for Malaysia to minus 0.1 per cent this year, citing growing uncertainty over the duration and overall impact of the Covid-19 outbreak as the main cause for this downgrade.

This is a significant drop from its previous GDP target of 4.5 per cent.

The marked reduction incorporates the slower growth momentum from the second half of 2019, the World Bank said, while also reflecting the impact of the outbreak under a scenario where the current large-scale disruption of economic activities would extend for most of the year – before a partial recovery toward the year-end.

“It is important to note that this estimate has a large degree of uncertainty, conditional on the rapid developments of the outbreak domestically and globally, and the subsequent policy responses,” it highlighted in its latest “East Asia and Pacific Economic Update April 2020” report released yesterday.

Looking ahead, the World Bank said net exports and investments in Malaysia are expected to experience a larger contraction in 2020, while private consumption is expected to grow at a much slower pace, from 7.6 per cent in 2019 to 1.6 per cent in 2020.

Government expenditure is expected to increase on various measures, including the economic stimulus package and other key expenditures and initiatives to mitigate the economic and health impact of the outbreak, but the bulk of stimulus activities are expected to be off-budget in nature, it added.

“On the stimulus package, while it could help to mitigate the immediate impact of the outbreak, a deeper economic policy response would be needed should the health crisis deepen and result in a longer duration of economic disruption,” the World Bank opined.

“More targeted fiscal policy interventions would be needed to help mitigate the impact of the crisis on vulnerable households and businesses, as well as increase public health capacity.

“This is further complicated by the plunge in commodity prices, which would put additional strain on fiscal space and in turn may increase the burden on monetary policy as a key policy tool.”

Elsewhere, the bank said precise growth forecasts were difficult, given the rapidly changing situation, but its baseline now called for growth in developing economies in the region to slow to 2.1 per cent in 2020, and to minus 0.5 per cent in a lower case scenario, compared to estimated growth of 5.8 per cent in 2019.