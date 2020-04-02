3 men carrying drugs, toy gun and ‘Pennywise’ clown mask cornered by police after car chase in Kuching

KUCHING: Three male suspects carrying drugs, a toy gun and a clown mask were apprehended by the police at a roadside at Jalan Depo after leading them on a high speed chase from Jalan Central Timur at around 1.10pm today.

Kuching district police chief ASP Awang Din Awang Gani confirmed the arrest, revealing that the suspects were aged 25, 27 and 33-years-old.

“The suspects were acting suspiciously when they were spotted by a police patrol who tried to flag down their vehicle to conduct a check,” said Awang Din when contacted today.

However, the suspects sped away in their vehicle instead, which led to a chase that nearly ended in a collision with a back-up police vehicle at Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub.

Awang Din said police finally managed to block the suspect’s vehicle at Jalan Depo, resulting in them exiting the vehicle and attempting to escape on foot.

“One of the suspects threw a bag on the ground as he tried to evade arrest. As soon as they were arrested, police found four packets of drugs believed to be syabu (methamphetamine) inside the bag,” he added.

Inside the vehicle, police found a clown mask modeled after ‘Pennywise the Clown’ from Stephen King’s novel ‘It’ and a toy pistol.

All three are being investigated under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020 and the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He also revealed that the suspects have a past criminal record for drugs and other criminal offences.