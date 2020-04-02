31.2 million vehicles in Malaysia as of end of 2019

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (RTD) recorded a total of 31.2 million units of motor vehicles in Malaysia as of Dec 31 last year with an average increase of new vehicles exceeding 1 million annually.

In addition, the number of licensed drivers showed a 10 per cent increase from 15.2 million people in 2018 to 16.8 million in 2019, according to a statement issued by the Transport Ministry in conjunction with the 74th RTD Day celebration yesterday.

In 2019, RTD was one of the country’s top revenue earners with a turnover of RM4.32 billion.

The proceeds were credited into the Consolidated Revenue Account and would be used by the government for the benefit of the people, according to RTD.

“The increased number of vehicles, licensed drivers and revenue shows that road transport is an important and growing medium of connectivity in the country.

“This connectivity not only involves day-to-day social affairs of the community but also takes into account the trade and economic aspects of the country,” the Transport Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the ministry did not get to celebrate RTD’s anniversary this time following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) until April 14 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The theme for this year’s celebration is Digitalisasi Melestari Integriti (Digitalisation Preserves Integrity) where digitalisation of services and enforcement is RTD’s key agenda for this year and the coming years.

“Other than integrity as the main objective, productivity and customer satisfaction are also RTD’s main focus through the digitalisation agenda. This has been proven through the implementation of the JPJeBID and other digital initiatives carried out last year,” the ministry said.

This year, RTD will continue to take huge steps towards preserving digitalisation through the implementation of e-Testing, Door-to-Door eRenewal and several other initiatives. — Bernama