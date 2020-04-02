349 arrested throughout Sarawak since enforcement of MCO on March 18

KUCHING: Police have arrested a total of 349 individuals throughout Sarawak since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced on March 18, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

According to Aidi, all were arrested under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020.

He said a total of 191 of the accused have been charged in court under the regulation, which saw 164 of them pleading guilty and 19 pleaded not guilty.

“A total of 78 of the accused have been sentenced to jail, while another 38 were sentenced and fined. Thirty of the accused have been slapped with only a fine,” he added.

Aidi said 18 of the accused who pleaded guilty are still waiting for a probation report to be completed.

“We have also issued eight warrant of arrests for those who have failed to turn up to court for the charges,” said Aidi.

Meanwhile, he said police have arrested 37 throughout the state for defying the MCO between 8am yesterday and 8am today.