Airlines must inform of flight schedule changes, cancellations — Lee

MIRI: Airline companies must give advance notification to passengers who have purchased tickets for confirmed flights regarding any cancellation or change in the flight schedule, says Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He said his ministry has received complaints from the public that some confirmed flights had been cancelled which resulted in inconvenience to them.

“The affected passengers would like the airline companies to refund them as soon as possible as the movement control order (MCO) has affected them financially,” he stated in a press statement yesterday.

Lee also advised all passengers to closely monitor their flight schedule via the airlines’ websites, to avoid miscommunication and confusion.

“Let us work together and help each other during this trying time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The government is enforcing the MCO to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. In this respect, the public are advised to adhere strictly to MCO by staying at home.”

For those in need to travel between divisions and districts, Lee said they must obtain permission from the respective Resident’s Office or district office, as per the directive from the State Disaster Management Committee.