Another Covid-19 quarantine centre set up at Sibu Diocesan Pastoral Centre – Sibu Resident

SIBU: Another Covid-19 quarantine centre has been set up at Sibu Diocesan Pastoral Centre at Jalan Kemuyang here, said Sibu Resident Charles Siaw.

He pointed out that the centre, which started operation yesterday, can accommodate 60 persons.

This is the second Covid-19 quarantine centre set up here after the Kemuyang Youth Camp.

“(It) Started operation yesterday afternoon. A big thank you to the Catholic Church for giving permission for us to use the place,” he told The Borneo Post, when asked if another Covid-19 quarantine centre would be set up here.

Last month, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who chairs the state Disaster Management Committee, inspected Kemuyang Youth Camp here.

On a separate matter, Siaw, who is also Sibu division disaster management and relief chairman, said farmers here have been donating vegetables to help those in need.

“They send to the distribution centre, which is the Islamic Complex here. Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) then help to distribute to those in need.

“The supply of vegetables is still on. Farmers can continue to donate,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting in his Facebook post today, repeated his call for residents to stay at home.

He noted there are too many people on the streets this few days.

Besides that, he said reports of people dining-in have increased, more people were seen not wearing masks and non-essential shops were seen opened.

“We are still under the Movement Control Order (MCO) until April 14, we need to stay home.

“Kuching is classified as the only red zone in Sarawak. We hope that the situation in Kuching has peaked and the situation will return to return to yellow zone like the rest of the state.

“That’s why, people in Sibu, what is happenning in Kuching could easily happen in Sibu. Don’t turn Sibu covid-19 (situation) to be like Kuching!”