Awang Tengah, Fatimah under quarantine after meeting attended by Covid-19 patient

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan is under the 14-day self-quarantine after a meeting attended by a Covid-19 positive case, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Emphasising that Awang Tengah is not a confirmed case and he is not showing any symptoms of the disease, Uggah told a press conference today that the quarantine was a precautionary measure.

Uggah pointed out that he too had to undergo quarantine after he was in a meeting here with a Covid-19 positive patient from Kuala Lumpur before the Movement Control Order was enforced.

“The rule is if you happen to have close contact or casual contact in a meeting with a positive case, all those people in the meeting would be required to be quarantined. The reason is we want to observe within 14 days if that disease has spread to others,” said Uggah, who is also a deputy chief minister.

Awang Tengah’s press secretary, Saiful Bahari, when contacted, said that all who had attended the food supply sub-committee meeting at Wisma Bapa Malaysia last Friday have been placed under self-quarantine.

He also said among committee members who attended the meeting included Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industry Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Naroden Majais and Deputy State Secretary, Datu Dr Sabariah Putit.

Saiful said the directive for self-quarantine came from the Health Department.

He added that he had contacted Awang Tengah this morning and was told that Awang Tengah was doing well.

“Datuk is currently doing self-quarantine at home and he is fine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saiful said the sub-committee handling the food supply is now coordinating the food supply via phone, to ensure that there was sufficient food supplies especially for the poor and needy in the rural and remote areas of Sarawak.

Saiful also said that during the meeting last Friday, he was not in the meeting room and had no close contact with the Covid-19 patient.

“Just to be on the safe side, I am also doing the 14-day self-quarantine,” he said.