China donates 30,000 face masks to S’wak Disaster Management Committee

Cheng (centre) and officers of the Chinese consulate holding up posters with messages of support for the medical workers and front liners combating Covid-19.

KUCHING: The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China handed over 30,000 face masks donated by China to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee yesterday to support medical workers and front liners combating Covid-19 in the state.

Consul-General of China in Kuching Cheng Guangzhong said China Consulate General will continue to mobilize medical materials and resource to support Sarawak in fighting against the virus.

“It is estimated that the total donation of face masks from China to Sarawak will amount to nearly 500,000, including 100,000 contributed by China Consulate and Chinese Companies in Sarawak.

“As a Malaysian saying goes, ‘Bukit Sama Didaki, Lurah Sama Dituruni’ (Together let’s overcome obstacles), China friends will try their best to help Sarawak, Malaysia,” he said.

