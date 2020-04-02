Compulsory quarantine for Malaysians returning home starting tomorrow – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians returning from overseas and any individuals entering the country are required to undergo quarantine starting tomorrow.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it involved all land, air and sea routes at all border checkpoints including Sabah and Sarawak.

“Tomorrow, April 3 will start the compulsory quarantine for Malaysians who return from abroad, as well as anyone who enters the country.

“They will be quarantined for 14 days at the quarantine facility provided,” he told a press conference after chairing a special ministerial committee meeting on the Movement Control Order (MCO) here today.

He said bus facilities would be provided to bring all these individuals to the quarantine centres provided throughout the country.

On March 21, the government had gazetted 409 locations nationwide as quarantine centres to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It is in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said there would be a special committee to handle the quarantine individuals at each of these centres.

He also assured that the quarantine centres were adequate and following the standard operating procedure set. – Bernama