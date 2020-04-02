Covid-19 death toll in Indonesia hits 170

JAKARTA: Thirteen more people died of Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to noon Thursday in Indonesia, raising the death toll from the disease to 170.

Achmad Yurianto, spokesman for the Covid-19 Task Force, said 113 new positive cases were recorded during the period, taking the total number so far to 1,790.

The most number of deaths – 90 – occurred in Jakarta, he said in a live broadcast carried on the official YouTube account of the Indonesian National Disaster Management Authority.

Twenty-five deaths were recorded in West Java, 14 in Banten and the rest in the other provinces. – Bernama