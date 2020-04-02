Covid-19: Death toll rises to nine in Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak suffered another Coronavirus-Disease (Covid-19) death today, bringing the total number of fatalities to nine, said the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He told a press conference today that the latest case involved a man from Kuching. No further details were given.

Uggah, who is a deputy chief minister, also said that the state recorded 23 positive Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in Sarawak to 211 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

“Out of the 23 cases, 21 are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and two are at Sibu Hospital,” he said after chairing a JPBN meeting.

The press conference was also told that five doctors and two nurses were among the confirmed cases. Six of them were stationed at SGH and one in a rural clinic.

On person-under-investigation (PUI) cases, he said 91 cases were reported today and bringing the state’s tally to 1,379 cases.

“Out of this total, 1,082 PUI cases were negative and 86 are still pending lab test results.”

It added that under Kuching district, the new PUI cases recorded were 63 where 33 were screened at the screening centre at the Youth and Sports Complex while 30 were from SGH.

The other PUI were recorded in Samarahan where there were 16, Asajaya (one), Serian (one), Betong (two) Mukah (one), Bintulu (four), and Miri (three).