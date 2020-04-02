Covid-19: Five challenging days in ICU: Patient

KUALA LUMPUR: A lot of prayers, a positive attitude and strong support from her family was what got part-time presenter at Bernama Radio Tengku Amylia Tengku Perang through five days spent at the intensive care unit (ICU) in the Sungai Buloh Hospital due to a Covid-19 infection.

Recounting her experience on the ‘Temu Bual Radio’ programme with Bernama Radio, Tengku Amylia said she first fell sick on March 8, and was confirmed positive on March 14 after undergoing screenings.

On her first night at the hospital, she had breathing difficulties and was transferred to the ICU, and had to be put on respiratory aid.

“I was totally flat out, I had no energy whatsoever,” she said, adding that anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 should immediately go to hospital where they will get the best medical treatment.

“Allhamdulillah, I am very grateful to the Sungai Buloh Hospital because they gave me the best service and treated me like family,” she said.

Tengku Amylia also advised the public not to be afraid or to hide any information if they had any symptoms of Covid-19 or were at risk of infection.

“Do not be afraid or hide anything because the doctors know what they are doing, what needs to be done, and they will give us the best treatment if we are infected,” she said.

She also reminded the public to get the correct information on Covid-19 and not to make negative speculations about the patients.

“Netizens must really understand what Covid-19 is about and avoid spreading unverified news,” she said. – Bernama