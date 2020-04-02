Covid-19: Five deaths, 208 new cases recorded in Malaysia – Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Another 208 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country as at noon today, bringing cumulative cases to 3,116, while five more deaths were reported.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the death toll was now at 50, or 1.6 per cent of the total number of cases.

He said 105 patients were being treated at the Intensive Care Unit with 54 requiring the aid of ventilators.

Dr Noor Hisham said the 46th death (case 2,909) was a 37-year-old Malaysian man with a history of chronic illnesses and low immunity.

“He was treated at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor on March 28 and died at 11.10 pm on March 31,” he said.

The 47th fatality (case 2,910) involved a 78-year-old Malaysian man with a history of high blood pressure and gout. He was treated at the Hospital Pakar Sultanah Fatimah, Johor on March 17 and died at 7.10 pm on March 29.

Dr Noor Hisham said the 48th death (case 2,572) was a Malaysian man, aged 85, with a background of heart problems, diabetes and high blood pressure.

“He was treated at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Johor on March 29 and died at 8.01 am on April 2,” he said.

The 49th fatality (case 1,273), meanwhile, involved a 61-year-old Malaysian man who had close contact with case 2,107.

“He was treated at the Sarawak General Hospital on March 20 and died at 8.36 pm on April 1,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the 50th death was a 69-year-old Malaysian man who was treated at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Negeri Sembilan on March 22. He died today at 2.20 pm. – Bernama