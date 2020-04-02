Covid-19: Malaysia records highest number of recoveries in a day

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 108 Covid-19 patients have fully recovered from the virus yesterday which saw the highest number of recovered and discharged patients in a day.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total recovered cases in the country stands at 645.

The number of patients who recover increases every day throughout the week and the daily new cases showed a flattening curve.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the time taken by a person who was positive for Covid-19 to recover was between one and two weeks.

“… sometimes they have no symptoms but they are still positive. We have to wait until the tests turn out negative twice, more than 24 hours, before we can discharge,” he said. — Bernama