Covid-19: Travellers entering Sarawak to be isolated at quarantine centres for 14 days from April 5 onwards

KUCHING: All travellers entering Sarawak, be it by land, air or sea, will be placed under quarantine for 14 days at quarantine centres starting April 5, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said this was in line with the federal government’s policy where travellers who enter Kuala Lumpur will also be quarantined for 14 days.

“We noticed a lot of our cases are imported cases and we hope that we can contain the Covid-19 situation by putting a requirement that whoever enters Sarawak from April 5 onwards will be quarantined,” he told a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman explained that travellers will be placed at quarantine centres, based on their respective landing situation.

“If they arrive in Miri, they will be placed at a quarantine facility or hotel in Miri.”

He said JPBN is now looking for hotels around the state which can be designated as a quarantine centre.

“We have identified one or two hotels and we must make sure we have enough place (for the quarantined individuals) to stay,” he said, adding that the government will be paying for the two-week stay at the hotel.

He appeal to the people to continue their cooperation with the government.

“We must cooperate together and play our role to ensure that the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak will not be bad.

“As I announced yesterday, a number of areas are yellow and green zones and we would like to maintain more green zones and that requires the cooperation from everyone,” he said.