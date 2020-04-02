Disinfection carried out at federal office complex compound in Kuching

KUCHING: The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) with the assistance from six personnel from the Ministry of Health carried out disinfection at the compound of the federal office complex in Simpang Tiga, here this morning.

The operation which started out from 11am to 12.30pm, was carried out in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 in Kuching which has been flagged as a red zone for the outbreak.

According to Bomba, the disinfection were carried out at the parking area up to the security guard booth near the main entrance of the complex.

A total of 30 litres of disinfection solution were used in the operation today.

Since March 30, similar operations were carried out in six locations here, two in Kota Samarahan, three in Sarikei and one each in Sibu and Mukah.

In total, disinfection works were carried out at one supermarket, three public market, three places of worship, one housing area and five government buildings.