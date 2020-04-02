Employees working from home during MCO must continue to be proactive — Zaini Ujang

KUALA LUMPUR: Those who work from home (WFH) during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) must continue to think and act proactively in completing their routine tasks, says Environment Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang.

In fact, he said mobile devices could be used as a tool to complete the tasks, even from home.

“Almost all employees nowadays have mobile devices. An administrative assistant or office secretary, for example, can use the devices to complete their pending office work or prepare specific letters as directed by their bosses. These mobile devices will make it easy for them,” he told Bernama when contacted here yesterday.

The former Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) vice-chancellor also stressed that WFH staff should always have their thinking cap on and make full use of the opportunity of

the time.

To overcome boredom and avoid falling asleep while working, Zaini also suggested that they make their ‘work stations’ at home more comfortable, conducive and motivating. — Bernama