Employers should pay salary of workers during extended MCO

KUCHING: Employers are required to continue paying monthly salary and related allowances to their permanent employees during the extended movement control order (MCO) period from April 1 to 14, said the Ministry of Human Resources.

However, allowance for attendance and travelling are the exception because these would not be done during the extended MCO period, the ministry clarified when responding to a list of several frequently asked questions (FAQ) published on its website on Tuesday (March 31).

Employers are not allowed to force their employees to take annual leave during the extended MCO period, and as annual leaves are employees’ entitlement rejection or approval should be given after the employees had applied for them.

Employers can during the extended MCO period take actions based on mutual agreement, to offer the employees with fully paid leave, partial paid leave or unpaid leave, it added.

It also said if retrenchment is necessary employers must follow the guidelines on retrenchment which are obtainable from the ministry’s website www.jtksm.mohr.gov.my.

It further said that if the employers had failed to follow the guidelines, the employees can lodge complaints to the Labour Department office nearest to their respective working places.

“Generally, retrenchment and /or downsizing due to the bloated number of employees remain the prerogative of the employers.

“However, in order to ensure that the retrenchment process is fair, employers must justify three matters and these are reasons that businesses are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic are indeed genuine; employers had done all they could to prevent the retrenchment, for instance limiting working time, decreasing number of working days in a week, stopping overtime, freezing recruitment exercise, decreasing salary and conducting layoff and; that retrenchment of the local employees is inevitable but only after all foreign workers are retrenched first.

“Should retrenchment involve the locals, the principle of last in, first out (Lifo) must be adopted unless the employer has strong justification to act otherwise,” the ministry said.

It added that employers must report the intended retrenchment process to the nearest Labour Department office within 30 days before the retrenchment is to be done.

On another pertinent matter, it urged employers to direct all employees who have worked together with employers affected by Covid-19 to stay at home for 14 days to make sure that infection does not spread further.

Before that, the infected worker has to identify all the individuals he or she had been working with or in close contact with (within three to six feet apart) so that their employers would have a complete list of workers suspected of getting infected by the virus.

“The employers are to make their findings confidential on top of getting their premises, particularly the affected working areas, disinfected.

“Employers too could grant paid leave to other employees for the sake of their safety and health,” the ministry added.