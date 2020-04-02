EPF building closed, contributors turned away

KUCHING: A crowd gathering in front of the entrance of Employee Provident Fund (EPF) building at Jalan Uplands here yesterday morning were told by police to disperse from the area.

According to a worker of a coffee shop nearby, the people began to gather there since 9am, to withdraw money under the i-Lestari withdrawal scheme.

“The (EPF) building was closed when the people gathered in front of the building. I guess the police came when they saw so many people gathered there,” added the worker.

By noon, the crowd had dispersed.

A notice pasted at the entrance said the EPF counter is closed from March 18 to April 14 due to the movement control order.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced on March 23 that EPF contributors could withdraw RM500 from Account II of their savings for 12 months starting from April 1.

He said the initiative was aimed at allowing workers to have more money in their pockets to buy daily necessities.

Over in Sibu, several people were also seen at the EPF office in Jalan Kampong Dato. They too went home empty-handed.

A notice pasted on the front door of the building said the office was closed in line with the movement control order (MCO) from March 18 to 31.

Another notice was also seen informing the people that the closure is extended to April 14.

Lanang MP Alice Lau, when contacted yesterday, said many people who went to the EPF office were apparently not aware that the office was closed.

She suggested that contributors withdraw their money through online instead.

She said she had also been helping the people to apply for their Bantuan Perikatan Nasional (BPN) since morning.

‘However, it’s just so difficult to get through the website,” she added.